MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Inside Candace Cunningham’s first grade classroom at Marianna K-8 School, you’ll find a lot of sunflowers. There are real ones, artificial ones, and even illustrated ones on almost every surface.

The surplus of the bright yellow flower isn’t just decorative, it symbolizes Cunningham’s philosophy.

“You know every seed will grow but not at the same rate,” said Candace Cunningham. Students are the exact same way. So just because, you know, you’re way up here now, doesn’t mean that this student might not ever come up this way.”

On the window sill are two pots with real sunflowers growing in them. Cunningham’s students plant the seeds in the beginning of the year. It allows them to see firsthand how knowledge helps them grow.

“They get to water them,” said Cunningham. “If they answer a question and nobody else gets it, [I tell them] go water your sunflower.”

Cunningham said her students are so excited when they start to see the flowers bloom.

“They just love to see it and they’re able to grow and they just think that, you know, it’s them. They see it as truly them.”

Cunningham is a first generation college student and a Jackson county native. She said former teachers inspired her to pay it forward.

“I decided to teach because I love children,” said Cunningham. “I mean, you know, everybody in this world needs to know that they have somebody. I had some amazing teachers in my day. So, I wanted to be able to do the same thing for a future student.”

In her very first year of teaching, she was chosen from 10 new teachers at Marianna K-8 to be the school’s “Rookie Teacher of the Year.” Cunningham then went on to to win the title for the entire Jackson County School District.

She is currently in her second year teaching at Marianna K-8.

“I just want to make sure that every student is able to grow, learn, they’re able to flourish, able to thrive, because one day these students will be our members of our society,” Cunningham said. “They’ll be our cops, they’ll be our nurses, they’ll be our doctors, they’ll be our lawyers.”

