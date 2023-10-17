PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Guidance paraprofessional Daizy Richardson is in her second stint at Hutchison Beach Elementary.

Her co-workers know her like family and they don’t hesitate to highlight some of the many incredible characteristics about her, specifically her care and availability.

“She does many other tasks, not just being the guidance para,” said Hutchison Beach Elementary School Guidance Counselor Michelle Dimarco. “She will fill in at any place, at any time, whenever we need her to.”

One of Richardson’s favorite aspects about her job is she can see first-hand the impact she has on the students, not just within the school but outside it as well.

“Makes my heart feel so good when they recognize me, obviously at school, you know in the hallways, I always make my rounds in the morning. ‘Hey Miss Daizy,’ and always giving hugs and kisses,” Richardson said. “Then when you see them out, to see that it just makes my heart happy that, I know they love me as much as I love them.”

It’s also no secret who comes first when Richardson is around.

“She thinks of herself last,” Dimarco went on to say. “She puts the needs of the students first and she also supports our staff.”

Richardson teaches her students to always give everything they’re doing their all.

“Be the best that you can be, always do your best and try your best. I mean, even if you try and you fail, the best thing is to get up and keep trying,” Richardson said. “Don’t let things keep you knocked down, life keep you down. Just keep trying and do your best.”

That’s what makes Daizy Richardson a Class Act.

