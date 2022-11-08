BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Singing and dancing are commonplace inside Ms. Gunter’s Pre-K classroom at Oscar Patterson Academy.

Not just for the kids, but for Paraprofessional Kelly Mitchell as well.

“The kids love her, they adore her,” said Leah Gunter. “I could not do it without her.”

Kelly Mitchell works alongside Gunter in her Pre-K class made up of three and four-year-old children with autism.

She has worked with Pre-K students for more than 30 years and with autistic children for seven years. In addition to working as a paraprofessional, she also works part-time as a CNA, a driver for a medical day care, and as a beautician. However, this job is her favorite.

“I enjoy it, for one, this is my first love, and I don’t mind helping Mrs. Gunter,” said Mitchell. “She’s awesome.”

Her passion for these children and the job is clear. Even before school started, she volunteered her time organizing school supplies and helped with Open House.

“I wanted to help and build relationships with these parents, seeing that I’m around, and we can talk anytime,” said Mitchell.

Gunter said she draws all of the artwork in their classroom and is highly sought by other teachers to come work in their classrooms.

“When I heard she was nominated, I was super excited, and almost had a little party, because she definitely deserves it,” said Gunter. “All paraprofessionals should be recognized, because we could not do it without them.”

Mitchell works hard everyday to help Ms. Gunter and more importantly, these young students, be successful.

Mitchell will pursue a Bachelors Degree in Education starting in January and says she’ll aim to teach elementary students shortly thereafter.