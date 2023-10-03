DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) – Christine Cruickshank is in her third year as principal of Destin High School and within just a few minutes of meeting her, you’ll immediately know what she enjoys most about her job.

“Being with the students, that’s an easy one. Being with the students because that’s who we’re here for,” said Cruickshank. “I mean, we’re dedicated to the students, the student’s excellence, the student’s successes. So we want to make sure that they’re here, that they’re getting the services that they need, both inside of the class and outside of the classroom with activities.”

Cruickshank’s availability not only extends to her students but to her faculty as well.

“She has always told me her door is open and she’s proven that,” Destin High School teacher Karla Theriault. “There’s many times that I’ve had situations in the classroom that I just needed her support. I was able to go in. I got a smile. I got just resolve, she was able to give me a solution.”

Every day is a new opportunity for something unique.

Something Christine is always looking forward to.

“Each and every day is different. Each and every day is exciting,” Cruickshank said. “Each and every day has its ups and downs. But for the most part, again, I always bring it back to the students. That’s what we’re here for.”

Christine pushes her teachers to think outside the box and to experiment in the classroom.

“She also gives us the liberty to have the freedom to explore in the classroom. Sometimes it’s kind of hard. You feel like you’re attached to a curriculum,” Theriault included. “But with her, she gives you the ability just to try it. And if it doesn’t work out, then we can revamp it again. So it’s definitely a privilege to work with her.”

Cruickshank wants only two things whenever her students and co-workers think of her.

“I hope that I care and I’m supportive of them. I hope that’s what, that I care about them and that we try to give them what they need to be successful in the classroom,” Cruickshank added. “That’s for teachers, but also students.”

And that’s what makes Christine Cruickshank a class act.

