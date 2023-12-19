BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Deane Bozeman paraprofessional Tammy King is always ready to work.

She is available at a moment’s notice to help both the students and faculty around, a trait that does not go unnoticed.

“She is literally my right hand in the classroom because I could not get done what I do every day if she were not here,” said the Head of the Agriculture Department Becky Peltonen. “She completely keeps me organized, keeps me on track. Keeps the kids organized and keeps them on track.”

When speaking with Tammy, it’s immediately apparent what makes her job so enjoyable.

“I really like what I do,” King said. “It’s not always exactly the same thing. I have learned so much myself being in the agriculture department.”

King also does a lot of work behind the scenes, often helping lead her students to great accomplishments.

“While she has been here we have actually won 13 state titles and two national titles with our FFA program and a lot of it is to be given credit to Mrs. King for helping out with the filing and the organization of all the paperwork that goes with these competitions and with these projects,” Peltonen added.

King isn’t afraid to work outside the classroom and teach her students real-world information.

“She’ll teach them how to drive a tractor, or she’ll work with them in the garden, or she’ll work with them privately on trimming hooves of the animals and keeping them safe,” Peltonen went on to say. “She doesn’t work just inside behind a desk, she is outside all over this campus during the day.”

King works for her students, and watching them thrive is her biggest joy.

“It makes you proud, it really does, because some of them are kind of like your own kids,” King said. “I’ve gone to their graduations and I’ll continue to go to their graduations if they ask me to.”

That’s what makes Tammy King a Class Act.

If there is someone in your child’s school system that you believe is a Class Act nominate them today by clicking here.

Everyone, no matter their role in the school system, is eligible for this award.