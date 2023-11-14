COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — Vickie Pippin has been around Cottondale Elementary for a while, she was a substitute teacher before becoming a janitor full time, and she’s always been there to do anything to help others around the school.

“In a small community and a small school there’s a lot of needs,” said Cottondale Elementary Assistant Principal Jessica Stephens. “She’s so fantastic about stepping in and doing anything that needs to be done.”

For Pippin herself, being a small school means putting more emphasis on being a team.

“We are a little school, but we are a team, and we make sure that our children are taken care of,” added Pippin.

It doesn’t matter what time of the year it is, Pippin is always willing and ready to go the extra mile for both the school and its students.

“We recently had our homecoming week, and she spearheaded our entire float, handled all the decorations for us, picked us out things and matching t-shirts,” Stephens said. “She’s just fantastic at what she does for us.”

Pippin’s experience as a teacher has led her to do more for the teachers around the school, as she knows best how important lending a helping hand is.

“They don’t have a lot of time and they’re teaching and it’s just a lot that they have to do,” Pippin added. “Whatever I can do to help, I’m there.”

The students and faculty members notice Pippin’s hard work and dedication and view her as more than just a co-worker.

“She has that grandma feel for all of our students, and that’s how I feel like they look at Mrs. Pippin in that grandmother-type figure,” Stephens said.

That’s what makes Vickie Pippin a class act.

