COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) – The number one priority for school bus drivers is the safety of the children.

It’s been on Cottondale High School bus driver Charlotte Brown’s front burner for the last 44 years.

“She’s been driving a school bus for Jackson County for over 40 years, and she gets those students to school back and forth safely and safety is the most important thing about these students,” said Cottondale High School Principal Zanda Warren.

Brown does more than just keep the children safe.

“Well, I try to teach them, you know, right from wrong,” Brown said. “If they do something wrong, I try to explain it to them and try to make a better life for them, you know.”

Brown is as selfless as they come, sacrificing her time for the betterment of the kids.

It’s the nationwide bus drivers shortage that put Brown back behind the wheel.

“She came out of retirement and stepped up and continued to drive a bus to help the students, help the school out,” said Warren. “I think it’s just because she loves kids.”

“They love me just like I love them,” Brown added. “I’m proud to be a part of their life.”

Brown leaves a lasting impact on all of her passengers.

Even those she drove more than 30 years ago have not forgotten her.

“I’ve had some that come to me years later and tell me what impact I’ve had on their life and all that,” Brown said. “I’m proud.”

That’s what makes Charlotte Brown a class act.

