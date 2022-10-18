ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) – Most would probably agree that reading is one of the most important skills you’ll learn in your lifetime.

When students struggle early on with the concept, it’s important they get a little extra help.

At Altha Public School, Resource Teacher Linda Bryant works with those students to help them become better readers and ultimately improve their test scores.

“When them kids make gains, I don’t care if its 20 points, 10 points, or 100 points, I am praising them and I am so excited,” said Linda Bryant.

Working with a small number of students with an interactive approach, she’s also making sure they’re encouraged and motivated to keep learning.

“Some kids that’s what they need, they need encouragement,” said Bryant. “When they get in to high school, I want them to remember, ‘Hey Mrs. Bryant helped me. She helped me get to this point.'”

“The gains that these children make at the end of the year are phenomenal and we owe a lot of that to her,” said Hansford. She teaches second graders at Altha Public School and nominated Bryant. Some of her students get extra help from Bryant.

Bryant said Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic has made things challenging for her students the last four years, but she’s seen a lot of progress.

“It has caused some gaps in students, however in the last two years, I’ve seen a lot of the gaps closing,” said Bryant.

“I don’t do it to be recognized, so when you are, I take it humbly,” said Bryant. “Everyone works hard here.”

Bryant says watching students make progress is extremely rewarding. Being recognized for her efforts is a plus.

