BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – When you walk into Cessna Folsom’s office, you’re instantly put at ease.

“I wanted the environment to be very calming, very relaxing,” said Cessna Folsom.

Between the inspirational messages, essential oils, and lights strung across the room, Folsom aims to make students feel comfortable when come to her during tough times.

“I always give kids that are interested, little journals or pen and pencil that way they can have that with them and take it home,” said Folsom. “We can discuss what’s written there and how its helpful to get your feelings and emotions out.”

Folsom is a registered Mental Health Counselor who heads up the Student Wellness Team at Deane Bozeman School.

“Working with younger kids and adolescents is my absolute favorite,” said Folsom.

Student Wellness Teams, or TRIAD teams, were implemented district wide in Bay County Schools after Hurricane Michael to help students mentally and emotionally. They also support school counselors.

“She buys snacks and treats for them, that are in need,” said Lauren Shelton. She’s a School Counselor at Deane Bozeman and nominated Folsom. She said Folsom goes above and beyond in her job.

She also has lots of fidget toys and journals,” said Folsom. “A lot of that she pays for out of her own pocket.”

Folsom said she’s honored and humbled by the recognition but it’s a team effort when it comes to bringing light to students during dark times.

“You know I’m just a small piece of the puzzle and they’re the glue that holds it together.”

