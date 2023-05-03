PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – “Once I took the classes, I was hooked,” said Arnold High School Senior Rachel McFatter. “I’m on my sixth class.”

McFatter is referring to Mr. Allen Walker’s Latin and Classics class.

She considers herself a history nerd but said Walker’s dedication to his students and passion for teaching is truly inspiring.

“It definitely structured everything I’m going to do moving forward,” said McFatter. “I’m going to major in Classics because of him.”

If you spend just a few minutes in Walker’s classroom, he is without a doubt, passionate about what he teaches.

“My special interest is the Greek and Romans so I get to talk about things I love the most and get to share that with other people,” said Walker. ” Sometimes they do get excited, which is awesome.”

He also heads up Junior Classics League or JCL. He said it’s the largest academic extracurricular organization in the country. It consists of students coming together with a shared love of the Classics.

“JCL is a place for kids that haven’t belonged anywhere else before to come together and celebrate such a niche interest that is typically uncommon,” said McFatter, who is the President of the club.

The club also competes at the state level. Students from other JCL clubs from across the state test their knowledge about all things Classics and Latin in different competitions.

“We have done really well in the last couple of years,” said Walker. “Second in state last year, third in state this year, by eight points.”

Dozens of trophies sit on his classroom shelves. They’re proof his students are cultivating a love for history just like him.

But above all else, he hopes his students fall in love with learning.

“Learning itself has value – that’s what I try to teach these kids,” said Walker. “Yes, you can look up the answer on Google. But knowing that, learning, that, has intrinsic value.”

