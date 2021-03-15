Body of missing teen found in Holmes Creek

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents are broken-hearted in Vernon after the body of the teenage boy who went missing in Holmes Creek was recovered on Monday afternoon.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the 15-year-old swimmer’s body was located and recovered around 4:30 p.m., after an extensive search effort by both WCSO and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Law Enforcement dive teams.

“It’s such a tragic incident and our hearts go out to them,” said Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews.

Deputies say friends of the boy told law enforcement that he was swimming across Holmes Creek on Sunday afternoon when he went underwater and never resurfaced.

More than a dozen divers searched for the boy in challenging conditions on Sunday until dark, continuing Monday morning as friends and family watched on the Vernon bridge overhead.

Deputies are asking residents to avoid the area along the waterway in Vernon, as crews remain working there. They’re also asking that the community keeps the family of the deceased teenager in their hearts and prayers.