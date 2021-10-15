Dead End Haunted Trail providing frights and funds for furry friends

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB)– The fourth annual Dead End Haunted Trail is back for another year of frights. The annual haunted trail is a local community event supporting the Walton County Animal Shelter.

The trail takes about 20 minutes to complete and is located at 512 Cherokee Lane in Defuniak Springs. Tickets are $10, and can be purchased at the front gate. The trail is open Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30, beginning from dusk until 10 p.m.

The haunt features a variety of “spooky” themed areas including a cemetery with zombies and a butcher shop. Children under 10 are not recommended to visit, and closed shoes are also recommended.

“The money provided has helped sponsor some heart-wormed related treatments as well as give us the resources to purchase supplies for our shelter from our amazon wishlist,” said Patty Weingartner, Walton County Animal Shelter Supervisor.

Ana Santini has helped create the event, and its actually the land on her aunts’ house that is used for the trail.

“It started as something both my aunts did for just the grandchildren. They love Halloween and they also loved the shelter as they adopted several pets, so they combined their love for both things and created this,” Santini said.

Santini also acknowledged how the event has grown each year.

“They continually add new scares each year, and the event truly has grow through word of mouth and support from the community,” Santini said.