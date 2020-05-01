Rosenwald High School Virtual Graduation

Congratulations to Rosenwald High School’s graduating class of 2020
Rosenwald High School’s Valedictorian and Salutatorian for 2020
Jamiya Forward’s Valedictorian Speech
To my fellow Rosenwald graduates:
Here we stand at the end of one thing and the start of another. We have worked harder for this than anything else. So, take this time to celebrate all that we have achieved, and let it be proof of all you wish to accomplish in the years to come. We are 850 STRONG; we are COVID-19 BRAVE; and most importantly, we are Bulldog PROUD.Jamiya Forward
Graduating senior names are listed in alphabetical order: Last, First M
- Atkinson, Jyia Ireland
- Barnes, Ashuntunell Kianicea
- Battles, Khynexxius D
- Battles, Traymeen Shanjay
- Boone, Arianna Jade
- Bryan, Dacari T
- Butler, Tatyanna Rena
- Campbell, Zi’keria D’Asia
- Carroll, Aanau’lah Noelle
- Collier, Makilar William
- Collins, Zyasia B
- Cook, Matthew Joseph
- Cruz, Marina Verenisse
- Douglas, Kierra Adreanna
- Farris, Alice Marie
- Forward, Jamiya Jaiden Shante
- Grainger, Adrian Isaiah
- Grey, Jashwan
- Green, James Clifton, Jr
- Grissett, Lamar E
- Hall, Jaleeya F
- Hall, Ty’andre Shaquez
- Hallford, Zachary Daniel
- Hathaway, Rylan James
- Johnson, Aaleiyah Saanai
- Johnson, Aasean
- Jones, Gavin Cole Lee
- Jones, Johnny Lee
- King, Michael Allen
- Kirts, Zikari Tahjai Khalil
- Kist, Adrianna
- Kuhn, Blayd Anthony
- Martinez, Sanjuanita R
- McIntosh, Tyarya L’Sisa
- Milewski, Megan Jo-Lynn
- Moore, Amanda Jean
- Patterson, Destiny Jhaney
- Perez, Laura A
- Robinson, KeShona Hope
- Sims, Kyren Jamal
- Smith, Justin Brian Mich
- Spencer, Andrea Christine
- Taylor, Sequazeon Kh’Niyah
- Thomas, Trevon Lamar
- Turntine, Kiondis Unique
- Velazquez, Erik De Jesus
- Wells, Cheyanna Lee
- Wilkins, Ayana Laneiya
- Williams, Alex Demitri
- Williams, Tatitus Dewayne
Rosenwald High Schools 2019—2020 Senior Class Officers