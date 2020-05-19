Port St. Joe High School Virtual Graduation

Congratulations to Port St. Joe High School’s graduating class of 2020
President Haley Hardy delivers graduation Speech
Graduating senior names are listed in alphabetical order
- Christopher Hunter Anderson
- Jaheim Jerwayne Ash
- Justice Leola Barfield
- Brandon Wayne Barnes
- Parker Jeremy Beck
- Za’Darrien Zay’Juan Becton
- Catherine Marie Bouington
- Adison Lee Burkett
- Brianna Renee Butler
- Maximus Alexander Cargill
- Wesley Michael Chapman
- Kanyin Shane Clark
- JoLeigh Nicole Cline
- Samantha Nichole Corzine
- Jade Amanda Cothran
- Hannah Marie Craven
- Patrick Mattalis Cullen
- David Paul Davis, Jr.
- Tristan David Doran
- Sean Michael Farnsley
- Joseph Patrick Farrell III
- Sedona Rose Focht
- Carley Grace Fortner
- Jireh Janay Gant
- Matthew Jule Gay
- John Austin Gee
- De’Marion De’andre Gray
- Kelvin Dwayne Griffin
- Brittany Elizabeth Hanson
- Haley Marie Hardy
- Faith Nicole Harrison
- Jackson Bailey Herrington
- Andre Pierce Hornsby
- Kelly Lynn Houk
- Nicolas Arrington Hutchins
- Shayleigh Briann Jackson
- Madison Elizabeth Jasinski
- Madeline Marie Jones
- Gregory Lamont Julius II
- Kalahn Ella Janai Kent
- Brian Wayne Lindsey
- Christian Dominic Logan
- Alyssa Michelle Martina
- Zachary Ryan McFarland
- Noah Vee Mitchum
- Alexander Dennis Montauredes
- Sarah Emily Morrison
- Farren Grace Newman
- Rainey Michelle Nobles
- William Jacob Norred
- Hagen Brooke Parrish
- Terri Rae Phillips
- Jered Heath Plair
- Ciera Rae Rice
- Mason Kyle Rigsby
- Jy’Trel Kelvontae Gerrod Riley
- River Jay Rollins
- Octavyous DeMarye Russ
- Gustave Jacob Sander
- Caleb Jaymes Schweikert
- Hannah Grace Smith
- James Milton Smith III
- Kaitlyn Leanne Stockton
- Alexandria Dawn Strickland
- Breanna Renae Wable
- Davien James Welch
- Sara Margret Whitfield
- Sophia Rose Wilder
- Saige Cameryn Willis
- Riley Keaton Wingate
- Isaac Kain Wockenfuss
- Jeffery Dawson Wood
- Chandler Michael Wray