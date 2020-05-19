Port St. Joe High School Virtual Graduation

Class of 2020

by: Jessica Ayers

Posted: / Updated:

Congratulations to Port St. Joe High School’s graduating class of 2020

President Haley Hardy delivers graduation Speech

Graduating senior names are listed in alphabetical order

  • Christopher Hunter Anderson
  • Jaheim Jerwayne Ash
  • Justice Leola Barfield
  • Brandon Wayne Barnes
  • Parker Jeremy Beck
  • Za’Darrien Zay’Juan Becton
  • Catherine Marie Bouington
  • Adison Lee Burkett
  • Brianna Renee Butler
  • Maximus Alexander Cargill
  • Wesley Michael Chapman
  • Kanyin Shane Clark
  • JoLeigh Nicole Cline
  • Samantha Nichole Corzine
  • Jade Amanda Cothran
  • Hannah Marie Craven
  • Patrick Mattalis Cullen
  • David Paul Davis, Jr.
  • Tristan David Doran
  • Sean Michael Farnsley
  • Joseph Patrick Farrell III
  • Sedona Rose Focht
  • Carley Grace Fortner
  • Jireh Janay Gant
  • Matthew Jule Gay
  • John Austin Gee
  • De’Marion De’andre Gray
  • Kelvin Dwayne Griffin
  • Brittany Elizabeth Hanson
  • Haley Marie Hardy
  • Faith Nicole Harrison
  • Jackson Bailey Herrington
  • Andre Pierce Hornsby
  • Kelly Lynn Houk
  • Nicolas Arrington Hutchins
  • Shayleigh Briann Jackson
  • Madison Elizabeth Jasinski
  • Madeline Marie Jones
  • Gregory Lamont Julius II
  • Kalahn Ella Janai Kent
  • Brian Wayne Lindsey
  • Christian Dominic Logan
  • Alyssa Michelle Martina
  • Zachary Ryan McFarland
  • Noah Vee Mitchum
  • Alexander Dennis Montauredes
  • Sarah Emily Morrison
  • Farren Grace Newman
  • Rainey Michelle Nobles
  • William Jacob Norred
  • Hagen Brooke Parrish
  • Terri Rae Phillips
  • Jered Heath Plair
  • Ciera Rae Rice
  • Mason Kyle Rigsby
  • Jy’Trel Kelvontae Gerrod Riley
  • River Jay Rollins
  • Octavyous DeMarye Russ
  • Gustave Jacob Sander
  • Caleb Jaymes Schweikert
  • Hannah Grace Smith
  • James Milton Smith III
  • Kaitlyn Leanne Stockton
  • Alexandria Dawn Strickland
  • Breanna Renae Wable
  • Davien James Welch
  • Sara Margret Whitfield
  • Sophia Rose Wilder
  • Saige Cameryn Willis
  • Riley Keaton Wingate
  • Isaac Kain Wockenfuss
  • Jeffery Dawson Wood
  • Chandler Michael Wray

Port St. Joe High Schools 2019—2020 Senior Class Officers

  • Haley Hardy-President
  • Wesley Chapman-Vice President
  • Isaac Wockenfuss-Treasurer
  • Sedona Focht-Secretary

