New Horizons Virtual Graduation Page

Class of 2020

by: Jessica Ayers

Posted: / Updated:

Congratulations to New Horizons’ graduating class of 2020

  1. Abbigail Bush
  2. Javoris Johnson
  3. Ian Larson
  4. Ethan Rankin
  5. Julius “Jarred” Snider

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story