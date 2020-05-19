Malone School Virtual Graduation

Congratulations to Malone School’s graduating class of 2020
Malone School’s Valedictorian and Salutatorian for 2020
Kaitlyn Williams delivers her Valedictorian speech
S Katie Jo Slater
Graduating senior names are listed in alphabetical order
- Brandy Adams
- Bradley Anderson
- Ian Baxley
- Reilly Blighton
- Kalayla Brelove
- Emilie Calloway
- Kayla Cartwright
- Ethan Corder
- Jacob Dunaway
- Max Elmore
- Stephani Free
- Jaylyn Grice
- Hannah Hart
- Amari Leslie
- Sebastian Long
- Trent Martin
- Alex Mathews
- Curtis Newton
- Dylan Padgett
- Javion Pitts
- Jermaine Powell
- Jonathan Proctor
- Joshua Rivers
- Katie Jo Slater
- Abby Chandler Smith
- Jaci Smith
- Malik Smith
- Jarrod Southwell
- Jayka-Kate Spradlin
- Jaret Weber
- Kaitlyn Williams
- Austin Winget