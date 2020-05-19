Malone School Virtual Graduation

Class of 2020

by: Jessica Ayers

Congratulations to Malone School’s graduating class of 2020

Malone School’s Valedictorian and Salutatorian for 2020

  • Valedictorian – Kaitlyn Williams
  • Salutatorian – Katie Jo Slater

Kaitlyn Williams delivers her Valedictorian speech

Graduating senior names are listed in alphabetical order

  • Brandy Adams
  • Bradley Anderson
  • Ian Baxley
  • Reilly Blighton
  • Kalayla Brelove
  • Emilie Calloway
  • Kayla Cartwright
  • Ethan Corder
  • Jacob Dunaway
  • Max Elmore
  • Stephani Free
  • Jaylyn Grice
  • Hannah Hart
  • Amari Leslie
  • Sebastian Long
  • Trent Martin
  • Alex Mathews
  • Curtis Newton
  • Dylan Padgett
  • Javion Pitts
  • Jermaine Powell
  • Jonathan Proctor
  • Joshua Rivers
  • Katie Jo Slater
  • Abby Chandler Smith
  • Jaci Smith
  • Malik Smith
  • Jarrod Southwell
  • Jayka-Kate Spradlin
  • Jaret Weber
  • Kaitlyn Williams
  • Austin Winget

Malone Schools 2019—2020 Honor Graduates

  • Ian Baxley
  • Reilly Blighton
  • Ethan Corder
  • Hannah Hart
  • Amari Leslie
  • Trent Martin
  • Curtis Newton
  • Jonathan Proctor
  • Jaci Smith
  • Jarrod Southwell
  • Jayka-Kate Spradlin
  • Austin Winget

