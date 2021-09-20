Some Jackson County roads are getting a touch-up

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Road and Bridge officials said they are enthusiastic about county approval to move forward on several road projects.

Collins Road, Syfrett Road and Shiloh Church Loop in Jackson County’s district two are a few of the streets getting a touch-up.

“They’re going to be chip sealed,” Interim Road and Bridge Director Rett Daniels said. “They’re not going to be your traditional paving, but they’re currently dirt so anything’s an improvement over that.”

Chip seal is a preventative maintenance treatment that seals cracks, creates a new driving surface and extends the life of the pavement.

“That will help seal some of those cracks. It will help water from getting into the roadbed itself later, to prevent making those cracks and making those potholes,” Public Information Officer Dylan Bass said.

Daniels said flooding is a common problem on these dirt roads, so they are going to make improvements to help with draining.

“Going in and being able to build some draining structures, adequate ditches and then put in a good hard surface on the travel path of the highway is going to benefit a ton of people in that community,” Daniels said.

Daniels said he’s working with an engineering technician cross-checking contracts and figuring out scheduling.

He said he hopes to begin construction in the next couple of weeks.