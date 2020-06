Jackson County, Fla. (WMBB)– A major car crash in Jackson County happened around 4:00 p.m. It happened near Lakepoint Road this evening when the driver, a 19-year-old of Chipley, failed to negotiate a left- hand turn.

The car traveled on to the left shoulder of the road and collided with a tree, and was then overturned onto its roof. According to the Florida Highway patrol, all six passengers were children under the age of 11. They were improperly restrained and in serious condition.