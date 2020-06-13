One dead after fatal crash in Holmes County

Holmes County, Fla. (WMBB)– A 33-year-old Tennessee woman is dead after a fatal car crash in Holmes County.

Authorities say a car was traveling south on County Road 65, and approached a stop sign at JW Miller Rd. The driver then ran the stop sign. A Holmes county deputy observed the driver run the stop, and the deputy then attempted to pull the driver over. The driver then sped up, and tried to make a sharp turn onto a trail in the wood, but was traveling too fast for the turn, causing the car to overturn.

As the vehicle was overturning the driver of the vehicle was ejected. The vehicle came to final rest on the east shoulder of County Road 65. The driver of the vehicle succumbed to the injuries sustained from the crash.