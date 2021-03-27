Bonify Fire Rescue holds a meaningful groundbreaking for their station expansion

BONIFAY Fla (WMBB) — It was a special day in Bonifay as community members gathered to celebrate the expansion of their fire station.

The renovation is much needed and will be funded by an 854-thousand dollar state grant.

To the City of Bonifay, this building is much more than just a fire station. Inside it holds generations’ worth of memories.

Fire Chief, Larry Cook, said that’s why this expansion means the world to the community.

“Just about everybody that is in attendance here has a relative that is a part of this fire department,” Cook said.

Generations of fathers and sons have gone through this fire department. To the community, this expansion means being able to stay in a building they all are bonded by.

“This building was built in the early 70s,” Cook said. “Fire trucks are getting bigger and our building is not so we are making room for new apparatuses.”

Senator George Gainer and State Representative Brad Drake fought hard to secure this 854 thousand dollar grant for the department.

With that, they can now double the size of their building to make room for the fire trucks, replace their roof and modernize the building.

“There’s no greater honor than to help those people who help us each and every day,” Drake said.

The Bonifay Fire Rescue is one of the only volunteer fire departments left in our area, so each man that serves does it by choice.

“These people don’t get paid to come and be the protectors of this community; they do it because they have it instilled within them,” Drake said.

For many of them, it is in their blood.

At Saturday’s groundbreaking, the current department was joined by generations of fire chiefs and memories.

This may be a small city, but their pride in this department is ginormous.

“Oh, I love them,” Cook said. “It is a good group of guys. They help out a lot. They make my job easy.”