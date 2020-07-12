Wewahitchka’s Bobby Johns talks FHSAA fall sports task force

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Wewahitchka athletic director and head football coach, Bobby Johns, is on the FHSAA Board of Directors.

The FHSAA Fall Sports Task Force held its final meeting on Thursday. The committee finalized a proposal to send to the board in regards to altering start dates for the upcoming fall sports seasons.

Johns said he does not feel the committee gives equal representation to schools across the state. Blountstown athletic director, Beau Johnson, is the only coach on the task force. He is also the only representative from the area.

Johns said he asked to be added to the committee however the coach, who was president of the 2019-20 FHSAA board of directors, was denied.

“He’s the only person that representing everybody from Jacksonville west, there’s 20 people on the committee, everyone else is from Jacksonville south, so it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize that’s not equal,” Johns said.

Johns said he thinks Johnson is doing a great job representing the area and coaches.

The FHSAA has been criticized for not making a decesion, but Johns wants it to be clear they have. The FHSAA has wanted to keep its original start date of July 27 and try to play seasons.

“You can start you don’t have to start on July 27th, if your district doesn’t feel like that’s good and you need to wait until the next Monday or even August then you can still do that,” Johns said.

Task force members along with coaches across the state have voiced concerns about some teams getting more practice time or potentially more games than others. However, Johns feels the main goal should be to allow students athletes the opportunity to play, no matter how long a season ends up lasting.

“If we’re worried about competitive advantage… in the middle of this virus we’re worried about the wrong thing,” Johns said.

He said FHSAA leadership wants to stay out of decisions local officials should have control over.

“Normally people don’t like the FHSAA’s rules because they think there’s too many rules, now all of a sudden they want them to make all the decisions,” Johns said.

The athletic director said the FHSAA’s stance from the beginning has been to let local people make local decisions. He said he agrees with that stance.

The FHSAA board of directors is trying to plan a time to meet. Johns anticipates a Zoom video conference will be held the week of July 20, however, there is no meeting date set at this time.