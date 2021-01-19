Search for missing Gulf County man ends after his body is found

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The recovery effort along the Apalachicola River for a Gulf County man has ended.

According to the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office, crews found the body of William “Bill” Davis Jr., 76, of Dalkeith shortly before noon on Tuesday.

Davis went missing on Jan. 4 after deputies received a call that Davis attempted to retrieve his boat that had floated away from his houseboat. He did not return. His boat was located by a citizen a short time later.

The Sheriff’s Office says Davis was a beloved member of the community and served as the fire chief for the Dalkeith Volunteer Fire Department.

