Chataqua Charter School Virtual Graduation

Skip to content
WMBB - mypanhandle.com
Panama City
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus Latest
Special Reports
Your Local Election Headquarters
News 13 This Morning
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Open beaches result in more hotel bookings
Video
Top Stories
Florida lawyer dresses up as Grim Reaper, protests on Walton County’s beaches
Video
Top Stories
Court proceedings continue through virtual hearings
Video
Panama City honoring military members with banner display
Video
Liberty Supervisor of Elections arrested, charged with official misconduct
VITA reopens on Tuesday
Video
The Loop Live Stream
Video Center
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Draw the Weather
Top Stories
Florida Panhandle tornadoes are assigned preliminary ratings
Top Stories
Drone footage of tornado damage in downtown Panama City
Video
Top Stories
Storm damage reported across Panhandle
Video
WATCH LIVE: Severe Weather across the Panhandle
Video
Severe Weather Discussion
Severe Weather Outlook: April 22, 2020
Video
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
Indianapolis could welcome back fans for Brickyard weekend
Top Stories
NBA pushes back draft combine, draft lottery
Top Stories
NASCAR will be watched closely when it returns to racing
Indians reliever Clase suspended 80 games for PED violation
Nats skipper Martinez: Banner, rings to be revealed for fans
AP sources: Replay could vanish for ’20 under MLB, ump deal
Community Calendar
Contests
Frontline Heroes
2020 Contest Winners
Fan of the Day
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Draw the Weather
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Features
Border Report Tour
LawCall
Get It To Go
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Home for the Holidays
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Antenna Reception
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Bay County
Open beaches result in more hotel bookings
Video
Court proceedings continue through virtual hearings
Video
Mosley High School Virtual Graduation Page
Video
Panama City honoring military members with banner display
Video
Margaret K. Lewis Virtual Graduation Page
Bay County Homeschool Seniors Virtual Graduation Page
HANEY TECHNICAL CENTER Virtual Graduation Page
Chataqua Charter School Virtual Graduation
Bay High School Virtual Graduation
Video
Arnold High School Virtual Graduation
Video
Schools coping with COVID-19 shutdown while still rebuilding from Hurricane Michael
Video
Southport Elementary retiring teacher gets a big surprise
Video
Governor’s restaurant capacity limits may impact larger restaurants
Video
Local church opens food pantry for drive-thru service
Video
Protecting household pets during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Bay County Sheriff’s Office will distribute free food
Video
PanCare to begin COVID-19 antibody testing; no symptoms needed
Video
Bay Co. commissioners to hold special meeting to discuss use of their beaches
Entertainment venues ready to reopen doors soon
Video
Feeding the Gulf Coast holds food drive on Thursday
More Bay County
Chataqua Charter School Virtual Graduation
Class of 2020
by: Jessica Ayers
Posted:
May 1, 2020 / 04:03 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 1, 2020 / 04:03 PM CDT
Congratulations to Chataqua Charter School’s graduating class of 2020
Zaid Alsalhi
Inah’Rose Beaupre’
Tiera Brazzell
Anthony (Tony) Brewer
Victoria Duval
Kiarri Floyd
Mason Gage
Michael Harris
Alyssa Herring
Demarcus Jones
Christin Kellet —
Valedictorian
Josh Pugh
Colby Redd
Tamara Smith