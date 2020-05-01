Bay County

Chataqua Charter School Virtual Graduation

Class of 2020

by: Jessica Ayers

Congratulations to Chataqua Charter School’s graduating class of 2020

  • Zaid Alsalhi
  • Inah’Rose Beaupre’
  • Tiera Brazzell
  • Anthony (Tony) Brewer
  • Victoria Duval
  • Kiarri Floyd
  • Mason Gage
  • Michael Harris
  • Alyssa Herring
  • Demarcus Jones
  • Christin Kellet — Valedictorian
  • Josh Pugh
  • Colby Redd
  • Tamara Smith

