Calhoun County School District extends school athletic workouts suspension

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Calhoun County School District announced on Friday that it is extending the suspension of all school athletic workouts until July 20.

The district released a statement from Superintendent of Schools, Darryl Taylor Jr., that said they have received notification of additional positive cases associated with Blountstown High School Football.

The statement went on to say that the extension will allow for the Calhoun County Health Department time to complete all necessary contact tracing.