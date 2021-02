Springfield, Fla. (WMBB)– A heads up for residents of Springfield, your commute could look a little different Monday morning.

According to Bay County Fire Chief Brian Eddins, 7th St. between Transmitter Rd. and Detroit Ave. will be closed Monday, Feb. 21 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Those who use that road are advised to find an alternate route.