Residents gather to honor our fallen soldiers on “Wreaths across America” day

LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) — The laying of a wreath shows honor and respect to our veterans, and Saturday Americans across the country took a moment to say thank you to the men and women that served.

People gathered in 26,000 cemeteries around America to celebrate “Wreaths Across America Day.”

The wreaths were driven all the way from Maine by volunteer drivers and given as a donation to each cemetery.

Here in Bay County ceremonies were held at multiple cemeteries.

Veterans, active duty members, and the general public all came out to participate in this special day.

Sons of American Legion Commander, Henry Richard, said it means even more knowing there are so many military families in our community.

“We try to get as many people involved because there are a lot of people in this cemetery and all over Bay County there are a lot of military vets buried in these ceremonies,” Richard said. “So we just try to show respect and honor.”

During the ceremony veterans laid wreaths for each branch of the military including the Army, the Navy, the Air force, the Marines, the Coast Guard and the prisoners of war.

Following the ceremony residents at each of the cemeteries laid a total of 2000 wreaths on veterans graves.