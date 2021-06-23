School leaders talk new schools and expansion

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the potential for huge growth in Bay County, Bay District Schools Facility Department is planning for the future.

They’re calling it “Vision 2030.”

“As the school district, we need to be aware of that growth and be ready to react and accommodate those students,” said Lee Walters, Bay District Schools Executive Director of Facilities.

After analyzing growth data, the department identified some areas that needed attention.

“Bozeman is one of the campuses seeing large growth in the next couple of years as more and more development happens in that direction and that’s a campus that has room for some expansion of that,” said Walters.

He says the data shows West Bay and East Bay areas are projected to see massive growth.

Other areas like Panama City and Lynn Haven aren’t expected to see a huge population jump.

Either way – they have strategies in place.

“In some cases that will most likely require us to build a new campus and in other locations it will require us to make additional classroom space for housing students,” said Walters.

Moving forward, Walters and his team are going to begin looking at possible new school sites, as well as how and where to expand existing schools.