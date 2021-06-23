School leaders talk new schools and expansion

Bay County
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the potential for huge growth in Bay County, Bay District Schools Facility Department is planning for the future.

They’re calling it “Vision 2030.”

“As the school district, we need to be aware of that growth and be ready to react and accommodate those students,” said Lee Walters, Bay District Schools Executive Director of Facilities.

After analyzing growth data, the department identified some areas that needed attention.

“Bozeman is one of the campuses seeing large growth in the next couple of years as more and more development happens in that direction and that’s a campus that has room for some expansion of that,” said Walters.

He says the data shows West Bay and East Bay areas are projected to see massive growth.

Other areas like Panama City and Lynn Haven aren’t expected to see a huge population jump.

Either way – they have strategies in place.

“In some cases that will most likely require us to build a new campus and in other locations it will require us to make additional classroom space for housing students,” said Walters.

Moving forward, Walters and his team are going to begin looking at possible new school sites, as well as how and where to expand existing schools.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane hacks you should know before storms come your way

Panama City, Midday Weather Forecast: 6-23-21

Free health screenings on Saturday

Florida Roots semi-pro soccer team gets ready for two home games this week

Woman dies in Gulf on double red flag day on Panama City Beach

Bay County crime rates drop by 20% in 2020

More Local News

Don't Miss