Panama City gives away 100+ backpacks at back-to-school bash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Quality of Life, Minority PC and Jumpoff Productions collaborated to bring music, food and a back-to-school giveaway to Panama City.

The event was set up at Daffin Park Club House where there were at least 100 backpacks to give to first-come students.

They had Trailmaker Classics in about 8 different colors, so everyone could find something they like.

They also gave out glue, writing utensils, scissors and paper.

Minority PC officials said there couldn’t have been a better time to throw this back-to-school bash.

“We went from Hurricane Michael to the pandemic, to the next hurricane, now we’re back into the pandemic; and, so it’s important that we’ll be able to give away things to the community and show some support because we’re all in this together,” said Tony Bostick, Minority PC Board member.

Even though the giveaway wasn’t until 5:00 p.m., a bunch of people began showing up at 3:00 to enjoy some music and grab dinner with their families.

The event wrapped up at 8; and, there are now at least 100 kids in Bay County prepared to start school.