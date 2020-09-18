Hurricane Sally causes Blood donation interruptions in Panhandle

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB)– The destruction from Hurricane Sally extends beyond flooding, power outages and destroyed property.

One Blood has been forced to suspend its operations in most Panhandle locations due to the damage.

Thursday, Bay County residents far and wide donated blood at the Bay County Government Center and Bay County Emergency Operations Center.

Some received text notifications about the drive, and felt it was only right to give to our neighbors in the Panhandle who may be in need.

“I remember when we had Hurricane Michael, and everyone came out to help, so I wanted to do my part to help out the folks that need it for Sally,” Dolores Mace, area resident, said.

Area resident,William Harrison, said his donation only took about 15 minutes, and it was time well spent, helping others.

“My body will replenish this pretty quickly, and I won’t have any effects, but it will really make a world of a difference for somebody else,” Harrison said.

For others, the choice to be a blood donor started long before Hurricane Sally.

“19 years ago my daughter was a premie, and one of the NICU babies needed a blood transfusion, so that’s what started me donating my blood,” Krystal Monroy said.

After experiencing blood shortages due to the pandemic and now closures of Panhandle locations due to Hurricane Sally, One Blood Senior Vice President, Susan Forbes said they need blood donations now, more than ever.

“Six months into the pandemic, and we are still not able to return to many of the traditional locations where we would normally host blood drives. Yet, the need for blood continues,” Forbes said.

One Blood was unable to specify when they would be able to resume operations in their Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola and Crestview Locations.

If you were unable to participate in the Blood Drive on Thursday, One Blood said they will be accepting donations at the Edgewater Shops on Friday from noon until 5 p.m.

