Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is getting a major face lift

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is the name and a $24 million expansion is their game.

The hospital plans to add over 13,000 square feet of new space to its main facility and an additional 6,000 square feet to the hospital’s diagnostic and rehabilitation center.

“Individuals who are looking to come to any community, they look at what healthcare services are available; so, our ability to continue to grow with this community is paramount to what we do here,” said Holly Dean, Chief Operating Officer.

This growth includes a new operating room, a cardiac cath lab, adding space to the diagnostic and rehabilitation center and expanding the wound care center.

“Certainly for wound care they’re going to get a dedicated building in a dedicated space. It has been three years since Hurricane Michael, so for them it is going to be a huge win for the service that we provide to those patients,” said Dean.

With various expansion projects being worked on simultaneously, 2022 will be an active year for Gulf Coast Regional.

“The north tower here is still slated for a March of 2022 completion. The south tower off the back of the building is slated for December of 2021,” said Dean.

The hospital says the rest of their ongoing projects are going to be completed throughout 2022.