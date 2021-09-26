Friends of the Bay County Public Library give out free library cards

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — So far, History Class Brewing Company officials said they have raised $1,900 for the Friends of Bay County Public Libraries.

25 cents from every beer sold at the local brewery this September goes towards the fundraiser.

On the last Sunday of September, the friends of the library decided to bring the library to History Class.

“The Friends of the Library have partnered with the History Class Brewing Company for Library Day at the History Class and we’re offering free library cars to all residents of Bay, Gulf, and Liberty counties,” Regina Burgess, the continuing education manager, said.

They also brought bookmarks, treats and fun crafts with them.

The community was able to request a small decoration to be made right in front of their eyes from a 3D printer.

“We’ve got little goofy pumpkins and little pumpkin unicorns and hedgehogs with leaves so it’s a lot of fun,” Burgess said.

Many community members were able to get their free library cards, but they were shocked to find out they could check out books right away, too.

“You can check out DVDs of movies or educational DVDs, you can check out launch pads which are tablets that don’t connect to the internet,” Burgess said. “You have audiobooks, e-books, you have digital magazines, you can come to the library and use computers.”

The Bay County Public Library is open seven days a week and welcomes all Bay, Gulf and Liberty County residents.

You can check out up to 20 items at a time with your library card.