Former Parker police chief, city councilman, has died

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Former parker police chief and city councilman William Oost, 84, has died from complications after he contracted COVID-19.

Oost served as Parker Police chief for 12 years. He then served as a city councilman for 12 more years.

As a young man, he served his country for 23 years in the U.S. Air Force. Oost was also a longtime member of the Parker United Methodist Church where he volunteered and served in many positions. The family has requested any contributions be made to the Parker United Methodist Church in his memory.

He is survived by his wife mary of 65 years.

