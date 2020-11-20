Bay District Schools Thanksgiving Donations

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Food instability around the country is continuing during the pandemic and Bay District Schools are doing what they can to help here locally by collecting food and other supplies.

For nearly six years, Bay District Schools have collected food and other essential items for students in need during the holidays.

They are asking the community for donations that go along with Thanksgiving dinner, plus anything else that kids would want to eat like macaroni and cheese or pop tarts.

All of the supplies they collect will be put into baskets and delivered by the outreach team.



The district will be collecting supplies until 4:30 friday afternoon at the nelson building.