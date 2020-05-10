Bay District Schools distributes graduating senior yard signs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools principals are picking up and starting to distribute senior yard signs as of Thursday, honoring our area’s high school seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each graduating senior will receive a yard sign with their school’s colors and mascots on them which are currently on display at the Nelson Building in Panama City.

The signs are an $8 thousand project sponsored completely by businesses and other groups around the community.

BDS officials said the signs are just one of several ways they are honoring their seniors in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want people to just drive around as they’re driving around the community and realize, a senior lives here, a senior lives here, look at that, a senior lives there,” said BDS Communications Director, Sharon Michalik. “Hopefully the kids feel like the whole community is behind them because they’ll see these signs everywhere.”

Along with the signs, students will also see their photos on billboards around the community starting on Friday.