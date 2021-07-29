Bay District School officials highlight improved test scores

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District School officials are ecstatic after receiving the Florida Standards Assessments (FSA) and End of Course (EOC) exam results.

Deputy Superintendent, Denise Kelley, said Bay District Schools test scores are at or above the state average in several subjects.

“We were at or above state average in grades 4-8 in our math assessment, and we were above the state average in science; and, the science assessment is taken in grades 5 and 8, ” said Kelley.

Additionally, Bay District Schools were above the state average in all of the subjects assessed by the End of Course exams.

Kelley said that the most improvement seemed to be in math.

“We were above the state average in all tested grades for algebra I,” said Kelley.

When you look at tests results in 2019, compared to 2021, Bay District School students’ algebra I test results have improved by 2%.

In geometry, Bay District School students are 9% above the state average.

“Math is the gateway for STEM jobs, for engineering jobs, for medical jobs, so we are really celebrating this, that our students have really made huge gains in math,” said Kelley.

You can expect to find your child’s test results late Friday afternoon by logging onto your parent portal.

School officials said to call your child’s school on Monday if you have any further questions.