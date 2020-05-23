Bay County NAACP holds town hall teleconference

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Bay County chapter of the NAACP held its third town hall teleconference on Saturday afternoon.

The group discussed several things they feel are being effected by the coronavirus pandemic. The economy and voting were two main topics discussed.

NAACP Civic Engagement Chair, Matthew Shack, said its important the organization educates people on voting. He also wants to get more voters registered.

He recommended the group find a virtual way to accomplish these goals.

“Talk with the executive committee and see if there is some type of way that we can use this type of median zoom or teleconference or something,” Shack said.

Chair of Florida Legislative Black Caucus, Senator Bobby Powell, joined the call to hear from panelist and NAACP members.

“It’s always our belief as government officials that we should be truthful and transparent with everything that we do,” Senator Powell said.

Other panelist participating in the town hall were Lucretia Wentworth with the Bay County Republican Party, Attorney Cecile Scoon and Carl Dixon who is with the career development department at Gulf Coast State College.