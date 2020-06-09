600 families receive meals at Rutherford High School food giveaway

by: Anna Hoffman

600 families now have a meal for their dinner table.

This morning 15 thousand pounds of food was given away at Rutherford High School to families in need.

Over 40 volunteers came out to put on the event from groups such as ‘Rebuilding Bay County,’ Rutherford High School staff as well as others.

The produce boxes given out were provided by ‘City Produce’ and barbecue sandwiches were donated by Mission Barbecue — All of which were gone within hours.

“We were able to bless 600 households today,” said Donna Pilson, Rebuild Bay County’s Executive Director. “That alone no matter how bad or good things went, the fact that we can help 600 households should just make anyone feel good.”

This food bank was a no contact giveaway and these organizations are planning to hold another event similar to this one in the near future. 

