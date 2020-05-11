Altha Public School Virtual Graduation

Congratulations to Altha Public School’s graduating class of 2020

Altha Public School’s Valedictorian and Salutatorian for 2020

Bailee Miller – Valedictorian



Abby Hamm – Salutatorian

Graduating senior names are listed in alphabetical order: Last, First M

Bodiford, Steven Rhett

Bryant, Cecil Duane

Chapman, Chloe Elizabeth

Dalton, Mallory Kay

Degolyer, Alexander Kael

Edenfield, Kelsie Blair

Fielder, Jarett Cole

Fields, Gregory James

Finuff, Bobbi Jean

Goins, Jackson Ray

Granger, Barbara Maddyson

Ham, Abby Tora

Hanna, Carrie Dawn

Hart, Spencer Gavin

Hood, Joanna Nicole

Jurgensen, Alyssa Destiny

Kesner, Kayla Jame’

Knowles, Shania Danielle

Mackan, Matthew Timothy

Martinez, Angel Alexandria

Mayfield, Winnie Michaela

Mears, Allyson Elizabeth

Mears, Brooks Ann

Mears, Reagan Clara Miles, Alexx McKenzie

Miller, Bailee Lucille

Moore, Joseph Ryan

Murray, Nathan Dwayne

Owens, Madison Jade

Perkins, Leena Marie

Pleasant, Shaylynn Lee

Quattlebaum, Aidan Jace

Raper, Morgan Elizabeth

Ratliff, Caylee Faith

Richards, Nikki Nicole

Rodriguez, Jibrail

Sangster, Brittley Lynn

Scarabin, Kirsten Mackenzie

Smith, Joni Ruth

Sneads, Spencer Leighton

Taylor, Chloe Jasmine

Taylor, Stone Reed

Tucker, Tessa Leeann

Varnum, Joseph Michael

Waldron, Alicia Cheyenne

Williams, Leandra Cason

Young, Asher Logan

Altha Public Schools 2019—2020 Senior Class Officers

Morgan Raper – President

Asher Young – Vice President

Abby Ham – Secretary