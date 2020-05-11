Altha Public School Virtual Graduation

Congratulations to Altha Public School’s graduating class of 2020
Altha Public School’s Valedictorian and Salutatorian for 2020
Graduating senior names are listed in alphabetical order: Last, First M
- Bodiford, Steven Rhett
- Bryant, Cecil Duane
- Chapman, Chloe Elizabeth
- Dalton, Mallory Kay
- Degolyer, Alexander Kael
- Edenfield, Kelsie Blair
- Fielder, Jarett Cole
- Fields, Gregory James
- Finuff, Bobbi Jean
- Goins, Jackson Ray
- Granger, Barbara Maddyson
- Ham, Abby Tora
- Hanna, Carrie Dawn
- Hart, Spencer Gavin
- Hood, Joanna Nicole
- Jurgensen, Alyssa Destiny
- Kesner, Kayla Jame’
- Knowles, Shania Danielle
- Mackan, Matthew Timothy
- Martinez, Angel Alexandria
- Mayfield, Winnie Michaela
- Mears, Allyson Elizabeth
- Mears, Brooks Ann
- Mears, Reagan Clara
- Miles, Alexx McKenzie
- Miller, Bailee Lucille
- Moore, Joseph Ryan
- Murray, Nathan Dwayne
- Owens, Madison Jade
- Perkins, Leena Marie
- Pleasant, Shaylynn Lee
- Quattlebaum, Aidan Jace
- Raper, Morgan Elizabeth
- Ratliff, Caylee Faith
- Richards, Nikki Nicole
- Rodriguez, Jibrail
- Sangster, Brittley Lynn
- Scarabin, Kirsten Mackenzie
- Smith, Joni Ruth
- Sneads, Spencer Leighton
- Taylor, Chloe Jasmine
- Taylor, Stone Reed
- Tucker, Tessa Leeann
- Varnum, Joseph Michael
- Waldron, Alicia Cheyenne
- Williams, Leandra Cason
- Young, Asher Logan