Altha Public School Virtual Graduation

Class of 2020

by: Jessica Ayers

Posted: / Updated:

Congratulations to Altha Public School’s graduating class of 2020

Altha Public School’s Valedictorian and Salutatorian for 2020

  • Bailee Miller – Valedictorian
  • Abby Hamm – Salutatorian

Graduating senior names are listed in alphabetical order: Last, First M

  • Bodiford, Steven Rhett
  • Bryant, Cecil Duane
  • Chapman, Chloe Elizabeth
  • Dalton, Mallory Kay
  • Degolyer, Alexander Kael
  • Edenfield, Kelsie Blair
  • Fielder, Jarett Cole
  • Fields, Gregory James
  • Finuff, Bobbi Jean
  • Goins, Jackson Ray
  • Granger, Barbara Maddyson
  • Ham, Abby Tora
  • Hanna, Carrie Dawn
  • Hart, Spencer Gavin
  • Hood, Joanna Nicole
  • Jurgensen, Alyssa Destiny
  • Kesner, Kayla Jame’
  • Knowles, Shania Danielle
  • Mackan, Matthew Timothy
  • Martinez, Angel Alexandria
  • Mayfield, Winnie Michaela
  • Mears, Allyson Elizabeth
  • Mears, Brooks Ann
  • Mears, Reagan Clara
  • Miles, Alexx McKenzie
  • Miller, Bailee Lucille
  • Moore, Joseph Ryan
  • Murray, Nathan Dwayne
  • Owens, Madison Jade
  • Perkins, Leena Marie
  • Pleasant, Shaylynn Lee
  • Quattlebaum, Aidan Jace
  • Raper, Morgan Elizabeth
  • Ratliff, Caylee Faith
  • Richards, Nikki Nicole
  • Rodriguez, Jibrail 
  • Sangster, Brittley Lynn
  • Scarabin, Kirsten Mackenzie
  • Smith, Joni Ruth
  • Sneads, Spencer Leighton
  • Taylor, Chloe Jasmine
  • Taylor, Stone Reed
  • Tucker, Tessa Leeann
  • Varnum, Joseph Michael
  • Waldron, Alicia Cheyenne
  • Williams, Leandra Cason
  • Young, Asher Logan

Altha Public Schools 2019—2020 Senior Class Officers

  • Morgan Raper – President
  • Asher Young – Vice President
  • Abby Ham – Secretary
  • Brittley Sangster – Treasurer
  • Leena Perkins – Chaplain
  • Allyson Mears – Historian
  • Bobbi Finuff – Historian

