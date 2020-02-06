Class of 2020

Skip to content
WMBB - mypanhandle.com
Panama City
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus Latest
Special Reports
Your Local Election Headquarters
News 13 This Morning
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Bozeman High School Virtual Graduation
Video
Top Stories
VITA reopens on Tuesday
Top Stories
Some state parks to reopen in Phase 1
WCSO: Man arrested after leading deputies in three county pursuit
Schools coping with COVID-19 shutdown while still rebuilding from Hurricane Michael
Video
‘Grim Reaper’ visits Walton County as beaches reopen
Video
Video
The Loop Live Stream
Video Center
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Draw the Weather
Top Stories
Florida Panhandle tornadoes are assigned preliminary ratings
Top Stories
Drone footage of tornado damage in downtown Panama City
Video
Top Stories
Storm damage reported across Panhandle
Video
WATCH LIVE: Severe Weather across the Panhandle
Video
Severe Weather Discussion
Severe Weather Outlook: April 22, 2020
Video
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
AP sources: MLB, umpires reach pay deal during pandemic
Top Stories
USA Badminton back in good standing after safe-sport issues
Top Stories
MLS to allow individual workouts on team training fields
Tennis pros take 1st swings at coronavirus-era exhibitions
Up, up & away: Pole vault stars stage backyard competition
AP Was There: American Pharoah gives trainer a long-awaited 4th Derby win
Community Calendar
Contests
Frontline Heroes
2020 Contest Winners
Fan of the Day
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Draw the Weather
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Features
Border Report Tour
LawCall
Get It To Go
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Home for the Holidays
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Antenna Reception
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Bay County
Covenant Christian School Virtual Graduation
Schools coping with COVID-19 shutdown while still rebuilding from Hurricane Michael
Video
Southport Elementary retiring teacher gets a big surprise
Video
Governor’s restaurant capacity limits may impact larger restaurants
Video
Local church opens food pantry for drive-thru service
Video
Protecting household pets during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Bay County Sheriff’s Office will distribute free food
Video
PanCare to begin COVID-19 antibody testing; no symptoms needed
Video
Bay Co. commissioners to hold special meeting to discuss use of their beaches
Entertainment venues ready to reopen doors soon
Video
Feeding the Gulf Coast holds food drive on Thursday
Chick-Fil-A offers live music in drive through
Video
BDS officials approve financing plan for new beach K-5 school
Video
The FDOT continues to work on several road projects in Bay County
Video
‘Shell Shack’ restaurant coming back to Mexico Beach
Video
Mexico Beach eases beach-goer restrictions
Video
FSU PC Early Childhood Autism Program holds online fundraiser
Video
Humane Society of Bay County temporarily closes its doors
Video
Enrollment begins for new/ kindergarten students
Video
Body found inside burning vehicle
Video
More Bay County
Holmes County
Holmes County toddler infected with COVID-19
Additional positive COVID-19 cases in Central Panhandle; Sunday morning
Doctors Memorial Hospital tests almost 600 for COVID-19
Video
Police searching for counterfeiting suspects
A local principal honors graduating seniors in a unique way
Video
Local hospital begins testing asymptomatic residents for COVID-19
Video
One dead, one critically injured after fatal crash
Holmes county hospital to offer drive thru COVID-19 testing to “all interested”
Panhandle improves social distancing grade
Holmes County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen car suspect
DOH in Holmes County announces first positive COVID-19 case
Holmes County Commissioners vote to close office
Super Voting Sites open for 2020 Preference Primary
Former Holmes District Schools employee accused of battery
Video
Woman crashes into deputy patrol car during chase
Milton man arrested for child solicitation
Holmes County man faces maximum of 100 years in prison for child porn
High speed chase in Bonifay ends in arrest
Video
Authorities investigating death of Bonifay toddler
Video
A race for office in the panhandle
More Holmes County
Gulf County
Gulf Beaches Fire Dept. purchases new drowning safety device
Video
Shipwreck Raw Bar donates meals to Gulf County first responders
Video
Gulf Co. beaches to reopen without time restrictions
Mexico Beach eases beach-goer restrictions
Video
GCSC fund helps students during these tough times
Video
St. Joe Foundation grants funds to surrounding medical facilities
Enforcing a restricted open beach
Video
A ‘locals only’ beach: why this can’t happen
Video
Gulf County beaches to reopen for limited hours
Video
SPECIAL REPORT: How the BP Oil Spill has shaped Northwest Florida, Ten Years Later
Video
Superintendents all over the Panhandle weigh in on school closures
Video
State representative visits local COVID-19 testing site
Video
Mexico Beach extends beach closure an extra two weeks
Video
GCSC Franklin donates medical supplies
Gulf Co. Sheriff’s Deputies monitoring closed beaches with a close eye
Video
HBCU Adventures to hold virtual egg hunt
Gulf County extending beach closure two more weeks
Gulf Co. Commissioners hold emergency meeting to discuss possibly closing beaches
Gulf Co. commissioners to hold emergency meeting
Gulf County flooding is the worst since 1998, according to residents
Video
More Gulf County
Calhoun County
Blountstown Fire Department undergoing construction
Video
Calhoun County Schools continue learning, planning graduation
Video
Food truck owners continue serving during pandemic
Video
Blountstown hosts Black History Month Parade
Video
Food truck adds Mardi Gras-themed menu items
Video
A race for office in the panhandle
$735 million coming to Hurricane Michael affected communities
Video
Black History on display through Blountstown
Video
Gulf Coast sophomore Kevon Godwin arrested and suspended from men’s basketball team
Video
Two Panhandle cities recognize Black History Month
Video
More Calhoun County
Class of 2020
Covenant Christian School Virtual Graduation
Bozeman High School Virtual Graduation
Video
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Trending Stories
‘Grim Reaper’ visits Walton County as beaches reopen
Video
Police searching for two men in armed robbery
Stimulus check: Here’s who’s still waiting on their money
Panama City Beach City Council votes to reopen beaches
Video
WCSO: Man arrested after leading deputies in three county pursuit
The Florida Bar suspends local attorney
Some state parks to reopen in Phase 1
Southport Elementary retiring teacher gets a big surprise
Video
Faith Graham
Legendary Rutherford football coach Steve Hardin passes away
Video