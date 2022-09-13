BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Andrew Jackman is sitting in the driver’s seat with his very own bus route this school year for Bay District Schools.

He said he loves the kids on his route and treats them as his own.

“It’s my duty to go above and beyond, to be the best, and do an excellent job.” said Jackman. “Not just a good job.”

He was nominated for News 13’s new weekly feature, “Class Act,” by parents who were impressed by his actions before he even started driving their kids.

Parents wrote that Mr. Jackman reached out to them to let them know he was the child’s bus driver. “This was first time this has happened to us as parents,” wrote one parent.

They went on to write that “he checked to make sure the planned stop for bringing home my children and grandchild was OK.”

While reaching out to parents ahead of time is suggested by Bay District Schools, it’s not a requirement. Jackman said he was encouraged by another bus driver who he learned from to send a text to parents.

“If they need anything, they have my number and can send me a message,” said Jackman. He said he doesn’t mind them texting him.

“I don’t mind going out on a limb to meet the parents or hear what they have to say about the kids, or what they want changed, I don’t mind.”

Jackman said he’s even made small route changes for parents to accommodate them.

“I just love my job,” said Jackman. “I just love what I do.”

If you know of a school employee who you think deserves to be featured in our “Class Act,” segment, click here to nominate them.