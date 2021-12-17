Wreaths Across America continues to honor veterans during holiday season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–National Wreaths Across America day is Sat. Dec. 18th. The event is an opportunity to remember and honor those veterans who have passed and to teach the younger generations about our freedoms and those who protect it.

The organization will be laying over 2,000 Christmas remembrance wreaths on the gravesites of veterans from Bay County on December 18. This is the 11th year it has been done in Bay County.

“It is so important to continue to honor our veterans because just like Ernest Hemingway said you die twice in life. Once, when you stop breathing, and twice when your name is last spoken. So we want to make sure they are never forgotten,” said master of ceremony, Henry Richard.

Here are the list of locations for tomorrow:

Kent Forest Lawn Cemetery – 2403 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL 32405

– 2403 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Mount Hope Cemetery – 4799 County Rd 389, Lynn Haven, FL 32444

– 4799 County Rd 389, Lynn Haven, FL 32444 Millville Cemetery – E Second Plaza, Panama City, FL 32401

– E Second Plaza, Panama City, FL 32401 Marywood Cemetery (military ID required)- Tyndall Air Force Base

(military ID required)- Tyndall Air Force Base Panama City Garden Club War Memorial (no ceremony)- 810 Garden Club Dr, Panama City, FL 32401

(no ceremony)- 810 Garden Club Dr, Panama City, FL 32401 Redwood Cemetery- 714 Redwood Avenue, Panama City, FL. This event begins at noon.

West Bay Cemetery Registration (at 1:30 p.m. with the American Legion Post 402)- 15225 Memorial Cir, Panama City, FL 32413. This event begins at 2:00 p.m.

Registration (at 1:30 p.m. with the American Legion Post 402)- 15225 Memorial Cir, Panama City, FL 32413. This event begins at 2:00 p.m. Special placement of Wreaths will take place at PCB Veterans Park – West Pier Park Aaron Bassett Park at 4:00 PM.

Registration to volunteer begins at 8:15 a.m. at all locations except West Bay Cemetery, Redwood Cemetery, and PCB Veterans Park.

Unless otherwise indicated, each ceremony will begin at 9:00 a.m.

To donate wreaths and find out more about Wreaths Across America click here.