Thousands of gifts given to underprivileged children

Christmas in the Panhandle

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Santa subbed out his elves for Darth Vader and Storm Troopers on Saturday.

Medical professionals dressed up to hand out toys to underprivileged children. Families lined up around the block, waiting for the chance to pull through the drive-thru and claim toys.

The event has been going on since Hurricane Michael wiped out retail stores. Every year, it grows in size. This year, Ascension Bay workers handed out gifts to around 2,000 kids.

“The reason that we started this is because of Hurricane Michael, and when Hurricane Michael hit we didn’t have a store,” No Child Left Behind 850 Babies founder Annicia Collins said. “So from that, I just put it up on Facebook and started to beg.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Local family hosts event on their farm to bring holiday spirit to the community

Thousands of gifts given to underprivileged children

ReTree PC gives away 800 trees in an effort to bring trees back to Panama City

Walton County firefighters save presents from burning home

PCBPD holds Christmas with Cops event to build relationships with the community

Horse Power Pavilion struggling to operate amid uphill battle with Walton County Code Compliance

More Local News

Don't Miss