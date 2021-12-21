Some local veterans in need receive Christmas meals

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) – Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8205 carried out a holiday tradition.

On Tuesday, Post members delivered 41 Christmas baskets to veterans in need.

Each basket contains a turkey, pie, dinner rolls, desserts, everything they need to enjoy a holiday meal.

The small boxes feed one to four people, and the large boxes can feed as many as eight people.

8205 Auxiliary President Judi Ross said volunteering each year puts her at a loss for words.

“This is a way of letting them know that there are still people out there that are willing to work for them and to help them improve their day,” Ross said. “We can’t change their year but maybe we can make their day a little brighter.”

The baskets are being distributed from the Vets Center of Bay County. This tradition has been going on for about 20 years.