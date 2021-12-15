Rutherford High holiday shop brings joy to students ahead of Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Rutherford High School’s ‘Positive Behavior Interventions and Support’ (PBIS) holiday shop allows students who have accumulated positive behavior points to pick out gifts for Christmas.

PBIS is a relatively new program at Rutherford.

“The students love it… I mean, it changes the whole culture of the school. PBIS is really the core of the school,” Rutherford teacher and PBIS coordinator Jessica Brantley said. “We want to focus more on rewarding positive behavior versus focusing on the negative behaviors. This event, as well as other events that we do throughout the year, is an opportunity for us to showcase positive behavior.”

Students can purchase everything from a notebook for five points, up to a Bluetooth speaker for 100 points.

The store itself is run almost completely by the students, from set-up to check-out and gift wrapping.

Eric Olds is one of those volunteers, and he said this event is incredibly impactful.

“I have some friends who really don’t celebrate Christmas because they have to like to pay bills and everything,” Olds said. “Mrs. Brantley, she presented them with the opportunity to be able to get gifts for their parents and their grandparents and family, and honestly it made some of them cry… They were really really ecstatic.”

The shop runs off of generous anonymous donations from within the community.

Rutherford will continue its holiday shop tomorrow for grades 9-12.