PCPD officer gifts local girl a new tablet after hers is stolen days before Christmas

Christmas in the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City police officer went out of his way to save a local girl’s Christmas.

Four-year-old Paisley McWaters received a new tablet from her parents as an early Christmas present.

But on Monday, a homeless man stole it from the child when she wasn’t looking, according to surveillance footage obtained by the PCPD.

Her family called cops to report the theft, but just finding the guy wasn’t enough for Lieutenant Dusty Patterson.

On Tuesday, he, along with Santa Claus, gifted Paisley a brand new tablet, along with some other presents.

The surprise had Paisley smiling from ear to ear.

“She really loved [the stolen] tablet, so I couldn’t take another minute that she didn’t have the tablet,” Lt. Patterson said.

He also said he has a kid of his own near Paisley’s age, so it meant a lot to him to help out.

As far as the crime goes, News 13 will report any new information from the Panama City Police as it becomes available.

