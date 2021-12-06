Panama City Center for the Arts brings the Rockette experience to Bay County ahead of holiday season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– You don’t have to fly to New York City to experience the magic of the Radio City Rockettes this year. The Panama City Center of the Arts is bringing the experience to Bay County along with other local artists and their work.

The “Life as a Rockette” show is now open alongside the “Holiday Higby” exhibit to celebrate the season. There will also be an expanded gift shop for holiday shopping.

“Along with our December exhibitions, we’ll be showcasing illustrations of the twelve days of Christmas, a miniature Christmas Village, an extended gift shop, and fun photo opportunities throughout the building,” said Bay Arts Alliance Executive Director, Jayson Kretzer.

Annual “Stuff the Bus” toy drive returns to Panama City | mypanhandle.com

Local artist Sonya Livingston started her professional dance career at the age of 16 with the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes, where her career spanned twenty-one years. Livingston shares her experience through historic photographs and dazzling costumes in the exhibit which will be on display through Saturday, January 22nd.

Local artists Tesa Burch and Kris Serian will also have their works on display.

You even have the opportunity to learn how to become a rockette from Livingston herself. On December 18th, in the main gallery there will be a free community dance workshop. All ages and levels of dance ability are invited to learn real Rockette choreography and steps of the iconic “Wooden Soldiers” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required for the event and more information can be found on their facebook page.

You also have the opportunity to meet the masters behind the art pieces. A “Meet the Artists” reception will be held Friday, December 17, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to formally celebrate the artists displaying their work in the galleries this month. Complimentary refreshments and wine bar will be provided.