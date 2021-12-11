Panama City Beach hosts Christmas parade

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Despite poor weather, people lined the streets of Front Beach Rd. in Panama City Beach Saturday night for the annual Christmas parade.

Hundreds of participants marched and handed out candy to kids. The parade started at Surfside Middle School, and participants marched more than two miles to Pier Park.

“The parades awesome it kind of brings the community together and kind of lets everybody enjoy the holidays and have a Merry Christmas,” Panama City Beach resident Jason Dumrongkulraksa said.