Local firefighters spark fires to teach safety during the holidays

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Fire Rescue lit Christmas trees on fire to demonstrate how quickly they can burn.

Without proper care, real Christmas trees can be fire hazards.

“The dryer tree burnt kind of faster, the other one was pretty wet still,” Bay County Fire Rescue EMT Probationary Firefighter Jalen Johnson said.

The men began with two trees side-by-side. One had been watered regularly and the other was dry.

“The goal today was to show you what would happen if you forgot to water your tree for an extended period of time and how quickly that can become a dangerous problem,” Bay County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Wayne Gilmore said. “We want to keep our community safe. We’re really tight-knit without community and the last thing we want to see is somebody have a house fire on Christmas.”

On average there are about 160 house fires every year during Christmas because of Christmas trees.

Chief Gilmore said a majority of those fires are caused by candles.

“We recommend don’t have lit candles near your Christmas tree, make sure you water your Christmas tree every single day,” Chief Gilmore said. “If you have pets, use caution. They’ll drink that water and that makes it a lot harder on your tree to stay hydrated.”

It takes about 60 seconds for a tree to become fully involved in your home. It’s less likely if the tree is dry.

Gilmore said only use a fire extinguisher to fight a Christmas tree fire.

If not, get out of the house immediately and call 9-1-1.