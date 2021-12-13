Local church gives back to less fortunate this holiday season

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) – Volunteers at First Baptist Church of Panama City saw over 100 people come through to get some help and extra food at their food drive event on Monday.

The church provides a wide selection of non-perishables, as well as items like bread, leafy greens, and select meats.

Members said it is important to extend a helping hand, especially around the holidays.

“People just don’t realize that during the holidays it gets even worse especially if you are stuck by yourself and your loved ones are all gone from you and you wonder where the next meal may be coming from or the next dollar bill is coming from.”

The food giveaways start at 9:30 a.m. every other Monday. The church said that starting in January, they will be holding their food drives weekly.