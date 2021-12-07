Local business remembering the reason for the season with Bethlehem Christmas Village

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–A holiday tradition is continuing at Captain Anderson’s Marina as the 9th annual Bethlehem Christmas Village will soon light up the evenings.

The event will take place at Capt. Anderson’s Marina December 8th through the 11th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.



It transports you to ancient Bethlehem, where local schools and churches will perform the real Christmas story through music, live nativity and storytelling. There will even be a petting zoo with live animals.

“Each child has the opportunity to walk through the nativity and meet each biblical character and get a drawing, and by the time they are through the walking nativity they will have a full coloring book, all for free,” said Capt. Anderson’s Marina marketing director, Chelsea Ray.

Ray said their goal is to bring the community together and remember the reason for the season.

Local vendors will also be at the event with items available to purchase to help you check off items on your Christmas list.

The event is free, but donations of food and toys are encouraged. Each night of the event will support a different local charity like the Scottish Rite Foundation, the Panama City Rescue Mission, and the St. Andrew’s Baptist Church Center of Hope.